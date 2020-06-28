Crews scrambled after Coastguard chopper spots car at bottom of embankment in north-east

Emergency crews were scrambled this afternoon when a Coastguard helicopter on a training exercise spotted a car at the bottom of an embankment.

Helicopter crews spotted the vehicle at the bottom of an embankment at Rouen Bay near Kineff around 2.05pm and a team was sent to investigate.

It was established the vehicle had rolled around 100-150 metres down the hill after its handbrake had failed. Nobody was inside and nobody was injured.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “On of the helicopters on a training exercise saw the car at the bottom of an embankment.

“Further inquiries were made involving a Coastguard rescue team and RNLI from Stonehaven along with police.

“The vehicle’s handbrake had failed and it rolled down the embankment and came to rest at the bottom.

“No person was within and nobody was injured.”