Crews respond to fire at Aberdeen flat building

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a city flat building.

Two appliances from Central Fire Station were sent to the scene on Summerfield Terrace.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service reported that the blaze broke out in the kitchen of a ground floor flat.

Crews used a hose reel jet and a fan to extinguish the blaze, taking just 20 minutes from when they received the call at 10.22pm yesterday.

No evacuations were made because of the blaze, and there were no injuries reported.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Two appliances were called out to a flat on Summerfield Terrace.

“The crews used a hose reel and a fan to put out the fire and reported that the incident was over at 10.43pm.

“It was not a major fire, and there were no evacuations or injuries reported.”

The spokeswoman was unable to say what had caused the blaze.