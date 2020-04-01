Video: Crews remain at scene of north-east mill fire

Firefighters remain at the scene of a north-east mill blaze this morning, 13 hours after they were called.

Emergency crews were alerted to the blaze on Montgarrie Mill near Alford at 6.09pm.

At its height more than 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which was over the three-floors of the empty property.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire is currently on all three floors.”

He added six pump appliances were in attendance, along with one height appliance.

A spokeswoman has now also confirmed a total of approximately 46 firefighters are in attendance.

This morning one appliance remains at the scene