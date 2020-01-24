Crews called to two-vehicle crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on a north-east road.

It happened on the A98 at Crudie near Turriff shortly after 5.30pm.

The fire service were called to the scene and police and ambulance were there too.

There has been no update on any potential injuries.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to a crash on the A98 at 5.38pm. It was a two-vehicle crash.

“We sent two appliances to scene. One from Macduff and one from Turriff.

“The stop message came through at 6.08pm. Ambulance and police were also in attendance.”