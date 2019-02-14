Crews called to tackle kitchen fire at Aberdeen home

Three appliances were sent to tackle a fire at an Aberdeen home.

Crews were called to Faulds Wynd in Kincorth after a neighbour reported smoke coming in their kitchen windows.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The call came in to us at 9.55am and we sent two appliances from Altens.

“Upon arrival our crews requested a third appliance.”

The incident is understood to have been a kitchen fire.

No one was in the property when crews arrived.

The stop message came in just at around 10.55am, but some appliances remain at the scene.

Firefighters used, four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one positive pressure fan.