Firefighters were called to attend an Aberdeen home after a blaze broke out in a kitchen.

Crews received reports of a grill pan fire at a property in Laurel Avenue, Danestone at 7.35pm.

Two appliances sent from Central attended.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call for a small fire in a grill pan at a property on Laurel Avenue.

“It was out on arrival, we carried out an inspection.”