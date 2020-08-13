Crews called to tackle fire in Aberdeen home

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in an Aberdeen home.

The alarm was raised at around 7.20pm to the dwelling fire on Merkland Lane.

Two appliances from central station were sent out.

Crews used a breathing apparatus, hose reel jet hoses, a PPV fan and some lighting.

It is understood that those on the scene also used a thermal imaging camera and small tools to contain the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

The stop message was received at 8.20pm and all appliances have left the scene.