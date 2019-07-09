Crews called to one-vehicle crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police and ambulance crews were are at the scene of the collision on the Kemnay to Inverurie road this morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said no on was seriously injured.

She said: “We were called to a one vehicle road traffic collision near the Inverurie roundabout heading towards Kemnay.

“There isn’t any serious injuries. Two people were in the car but are both out of the vehicle.

“An ambulance crew is also in attendance.”