Firefighters were called to a sheltered housing complex in Aberdeen after a small fire in a microwave.

Two crews from the central and North Anderson Drive stations were sent to the property on Park Street at 6.18pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out prior to their arrival.

She said: “We were called to a property on Park Street after a small fire in a microwave.

“The stop message was received at 6.27pm.”