Crews called to fire on boat at north-east harbour

Fire crews and a coastguard rescue team were called to tackle a boat blaze at a north-east harbour today.

Emergency services attended the scene at Macduff harbour at 12.25pm.

The blaze was out before the arrival of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) but 18 firefighters attended the incident.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: “We had received calls from the police and fire control rooms regarding a vessel on fire at Macduff harbour.

“We had the Banff Coastguard, Buckie Coastguard and Macduff RNLI in attendance.

“There were no injuries and everyone was stood down at 1.37pm.”

A SFRS spokesman said: “We were called to a fire on a vessel at Macduff harbour. It was out before our arrival.

“We had three appliances and a height vehicle in attendance.”