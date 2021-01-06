Crews called to fire in north-east caravan park

Fire crews were called to tackle a caravan blaze in a north-east park.

The call came in just before 7am this morning.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We are currently in attendance at a static caravan fire in between Mintlaw and Peterhead.

“We have sent three appliances, one from Peterhead, one from Fraserburgh and one from Maud.

“The fire has been extinguished, but we are still on the scene.”

Crews used one hose-reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.

There are no reports of injury.