Crews called to fire at home in north-east village

Crews were called to a north-east village this evening to tackle a fire in a property.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended a blaze on Melgum Road in Tarland, at 11.23pm today.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed two appliances were on the scene.
He said: “We received a call at 11.23pm to a property on Melgum Road in Tarland.
“We mobilised two appliances, one from Aboyne and one from Ballater.
“The stop message came back at 11.47pm.”
