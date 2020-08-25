Crews called to fire at home in north-east village

Crews were called to a north-east village this evening to tackle a fire in a property.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended a blaze on Melgum Road in Tarland, at 11.23pm today.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed two appliances were on the scene.

He said: “We received a call at 11.23pm to a property on Melgum Road in Tarland.

“We mobilised two appliances, one from Aboyne and one from Ballater.

“The stop message came back at 11.47pm.”