Crews called to dishwasher fire at north-east home

Firefighters were called to a north-east home after black smoke was seen coming from a dishwasher.

Crews from North Anderson Drive and Central stations received the call at 8.40am this morning from a property in Kintore.

No one was hurt in the incident on Wyness Place with the fire extinguished before firefighters arrived.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call to a property on Wyness Place in Kintore after there was black smoke coming from a dishwasher in the kitchen.

“The fire was out on our arrival.”