Crews called to dishwasher fire at north-east home

Firefighters were called to a north-east home after black smoke was seen coming from a dishwasher.
Crews from North Anderson Drive and Central stations received the call at 8.40am this morning from a property in Kintore.
No one was hurt in the incident on Wyness Place with the fire extinguished before firefighters arrived.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call to a property on Wyness Place in Kintore after there was black smoke coming from a dishwasher in the kitchen.
“The fire was out on our arrival.”