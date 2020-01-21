Crews called to crash on major north-east road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on a major north-east road.

It follows an incident on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road near Hatton shorty before 4pm.

Officers are at the scene and the road is blocked in both directions.

Transport Scotland said there was a lot of traffic building up on the route.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a crash on the A90 at Hatton.”