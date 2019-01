A car has caught on fire on an Aberdeen road.

The incident occurred on Clifton Road at 9.37am this morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to a car alight on Clifton Road.

“We extinguished it using one hose reel jet.

“We had one firefighter in breathing apparatus.”

One appliance was sent from North Anderson Drive, with four firefighters on the scene.

The fire was put out at 9.51am.