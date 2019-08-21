Crews called to bin fire in Aberdeen tower block

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in the bin room of an Aberdeen high-rise.
Four appliances were sent to Bruce House in Hazlehead after the fire was reported shortly before 8pm yesterday.
No one was injured and the fire was put out using a hose reel jet.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.51pm reporting a fire at Bruce House in Hazlehead.
“We sent appliances from North Anderson Drive, Altens and Central as well as a high-reach vehicle.
“The fire was found to be within the bin room.”
It is the sixth time since July 9 crews have been called to a bin fire at the block – including twice on July 15.
Residents previously spoke of their “terrifying” ordeal as flats filled with smoke – and said they feared someone would be killed.