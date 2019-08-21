Crews called to bin fire in Aberdeen tower block

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in the bin room of an Aberdeen high-rise.

Four appliances were sent to Bruce House in Hazlehead after the fire was reported shortly before 8pm yesterday.

No one was injured and the fire was put out using a hose reel jet.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.51pm reporting a fire at Bruce House in Hazlehead.

“We sent appliances from North Anderson Drive, Altens and Central as well as a high-reach vehicle.

“The fire was found to be within the bin room.”

It is the sixth time since July 9 crews have been called to a bin fire at the block – including twice on July 15.

Residents previously spoke of their “terrifying” ordeal as flats filled with smoke – and said they feared someone would be killed.