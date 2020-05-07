Crews called after reports of fire at Aberdeen flat

Fire crews have been called following reports of a blaze in an Aberdeen home.
The call came in just after 2.50pm this afternoon with one appliance sent to the scene on Hayton Road in Tillydrone.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We had one appliance in attendance and the fire was out on arrival.
“The stop message came in at 3.06pm.”
There were no reports of injuries.
