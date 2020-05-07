Show Links
Crews called after reports of fire at Aberdeen flat

by Ana Da Silva
07/05/2020, 3:30 pm Updated: 07/05/2020, 3:41 pm
Fire crews have been called following reports of a blaze in an Aberdeen home.

The call came in just after 2.50pm this afternoon with one appliance sent to the scene on Hayton Road in Tillydrone.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We had one appliance in attendance and the fire was out on arrival.

“The stop message came in at 3.06pm.”

There were no reports of injuries.

 