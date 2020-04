More than 40 firefighters are battling a blaze over three-floors of a north-east mill.

Emergency crews were alerted to the blaze on Montgarrie Mill near Alford at 6.09pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire is currently on all three floors.”

He added six pump appliances were in attendance, along with one height appliance.

A spokeswoman has now also confirmed a total of approximately 46 firefighters are in attendance.