Crews called to Aberdeen tumble dryer blaze

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer blaze in Aberdeen.

Two appliances from Central Fire Station were mobilised to the scene on Dancing Cairns Crescent after receiving the call at 7.21pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire had been extinguished before they arrived.

The appliance had caught fire in the utility room of a ground floor property.

The spokesman said: “The fire was extinguished and the tumble dryer moved before the crews arrived.

“It doesn’t seem to be serious.”