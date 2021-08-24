Crews attend large blaze at farm buildings near Forres

Fire crews have been called a blaze at farm buildings near Forres.

The alarm was raised at about 8.20pm after smoke was seen at the site at Tarras, east of the Moray town.

The site is next to the A96 Elgin road near the Forres Enterprise Park.

Massive fire in Forres 😳 pic.twitter.com/6bye9H1qjy — tomtomtom (@mxtnxs) August 24, 2021

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that four appliances are currently in attendance.

It is believed the farm buildings are unused.

