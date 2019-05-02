Crew shortage forces north-east train cancellations

North-east trains have been cancelled following a shortage of train crew.

Scotrail has axed three services between Aberdeen and Montrose tonight.

Two trains heading north to the Granite City were cancelled by the embattled rail provider – the 6.34pm service and the train due to depart at 11.02pm.

Another between Aberdeen and Montrose has also been cancelled, which was due to leave the city at 9.15pm.

Scotrail has been repeatedly criticised for its service, with a number of cancellations being forced by a shortage in crew.

A delay to the delivery of new trains has caused a backlog in staff training – with each crew member required to undergo a three-week course on the new, faster intercity trains.

Scotrail boss Alex Hynes told the Evening Express following a Nestrans meeting last month the issue would be resolved by the end of this month.