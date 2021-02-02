Crew hospitalised after Covid outbreak on Aberdeen ship

Several crew members on an Aberdeen registered vessel were left needing hospital treatment after a Covid-19 outbreak on board.

The Vos Master, which is owned by Netherlands-headquartered Vroon Offshore Services, has been moored in Aberdeen Harbour for just over a fortnight after the majority of its crew contracted the virus.

Trade union boss Jake Molloy said this latest outbreak highlighted the need for employers and workers to “stay vigilant”.

He added that although Covid testing is unlikely to have made a difference in this case, more generally it would give crew a “degree of security”.