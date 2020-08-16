Crew fights tyre blaze in Aberdeen city centre

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in Aberdeen city centre after some tyres caught alight.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11am when the tyres caught fire on Rennie’s Wynd.

A crew from Central Fire Station in the city attended and extinguished the flames using a hose reel jet.

The fire was put out shortly after 11.20am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of some tyres alight on Rennie’s Wynd in Aberdeen. We got the call at 11.10am.

“We had one crew there from Central Fire Station, and they used a hose reel jet to put the fire out.

“The stop message was received at 11.23am.”