Crew airlifted to safety from sinking boat off north-east coast

Five people have been airlifted from a sinking vessel of a north-east coast today.

Lifeboat crews and a HM Coastguard helicopter were called to the boat 70 miles north-east of Fraserburgh at 5.30am.

Attempts to pump water out of the vessel had failed and the decision was taken at 7.55am to airlift the crew to safety.

A HM Coastguard spokesman confirmed Fraserburgh-registered boat Ocean Quest FR375 had sunk.

He said: “We were called shortly after 5.30am with the incident.

“The five crew were safely airlifted from the vessel by a coastguard helicopter from Inverness.

“We did have some boats on standby at the incident in case they were needed.

“Crews did attempt to pump out water but the decision was taken at 7.55am to evacuate the crew from the boat.

“No one was injured. We received notification at 9.15am the boat had submerged.”