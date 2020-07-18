Creators of Aberdeen Student Show start fundraising drive after event postponed due to coronavirus

The creators of Aberdeen Student Show are focusing their efforts on fundraising after this year’s event was postponed due to Covid-19.

The annual show helps to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charities each year and is written, produced and performed by students from all three higher educational institutions in the city – Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University and North East Scotland College.

The first student show was held in 1921 as part of a gala week run in aid of the Aberdeen Hospitals and took the form of a ‘Mock Trial’ held in the Debating Chamber of Marischal College.

Each performance parodies well-known films, musicals or literature and is written and performed in Doric.

This year’s production had to be postponed until next 2021, however, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Freezin’ takes inspiration from the Disney classic Frozen and will be set in a post-Brexit Scotland.

It will see Aberdeen go it alone, after the council decides to set up its own state, with princesses recruited from the gutting benches of a Torry fish house.

One of those will turn the Granite City into an icy wilderness.

The performance will now take place from April 21 to April 24 2021 at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Callum Anderson, who is part of the show’s publicity team, said the cast and crew were disappointed by the news.

The fourth-year medical student said: “It’s sad because for some people this show would’ve been their last, or for some students it’s their first year and they had never experienced it before.

“We are keeping the same show next year, Freezin’, and trying to keep the cast as close to the original as possible.

“Obviously some people won’t be in university anymore or won’t be able to make it because of work, but we’re going to try and work around that as much as we can.

“Thankfully after the show was postponed we were able to work with His Majesty’s to secure another date next year and make sure we could continue with some form of show.”

Last year’s outing, The Glaikit Showman, brought in more than £100,000 for north-east organisations.

During rehearsals, the production team sets aside time to go and visit some of the charities they support.

And this year, the crew have come up with a unique way of raising cash – Monopoly with a twist.

Callum said: “We want to give people the chance to win two tickets to our 2021 production of ‘Freezin’, while celebrating the rich 99-year heritage that Student Show holds.

“As we weren’t able to put on our show this year, we want to continue to fundraise as much as we can to enable us to give back to some of the amazing charities that we will support this year.

“Our ‘Mon Then’ competition gives people the chance to purchase a square to be in with the chance of winning two dress circle tickets to our opening night, valued at £66.

“As our tickets are selling like hot cakes, these seats are becoming incredibly rare, so you could potentially save yourself a lot of money while donating to a fantastic cause.

“There are over 100 squares available for purchase, all named after the 100+ shows Student Show has produced, and each is priced at £20.

“Perhaps you will want to purchase the first Student Show you were in or call back to your favourite that you’ve seen.”

To purchase a square, visit bit.ly/monthen