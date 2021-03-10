Aberdeenshire creative Mhairi Allan has expanded her offering by launching a series of online workshops, encouraging others to develop their creative skills during lockdown.

Mhairi, owner of Stonehaven-based Paper Houses Design, decided to launch virtual lessons after receiving advice and support from Business Gateway and Scotland’s national digital training programme DigitalBoost.

Launched in 2018 and focusing on sustainability, the homeware and textiles business is known for its bold and stylish patterns.

Mhairi takes a transparent approach to digital textile design by sharing behind-the-scenes footage of how her products are made through Instagram and blog posts.

Prior to Covid-19, Mhairi had successfully applied to exhibit her work at events such as the Craft Scotland Summer Show, which she had hoped would help fund her new collection.

However, due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, she had to adapt her business model and worked with Business Gateway to access the DigitalBoost service to develop her website.

Mhairi also won funding from Creative Scotland’s Open Fund: Sustaining Creative Development, which is backed by the Scottish Government and The National Lottery.

This funding helped Mhairi expand her online services so that people could access virtual workshops during lockdown, which she feels have been highly beneficial for people’s wellbeing.

She said: “Through Business Gateway, I was able to access the DigitalBoost services and take a HealthCheck to see where I could improve my online presence.

“Following this, I accessed webinars and other resources which gave me the confidence to launch the workshops.

“Since then, I’ve been able to reach nine people through the delivery of two workshops and have raised £46 for The Make Bank (a social project which addresses issues associated with creative poverty).”

“Our next live workshop is on March 28 and I really hope to engage new customers through a workshop Facebook group.”