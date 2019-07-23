Crashes on north-east roads drop, but number of fatalities increase

The number of reported crashes on the north-east’s roads fell last year, according to new figures.

Transport Scotland’s report into the number of crashes across the country shows there were 423 reported crashes in the north-east in 2018 – down from 455 reported incidents the previous year.

However, the number of fatal crashes rose in the region from 14 to 15.

The figures mark a decrease on the four-year average from 2014-18 and Scottish Government transport bosses hailed the results – but insisted more needs to be done to ensure crash reduction targets are met.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The latest statistics confirm overall road casualties are at the lowest levels since records began. That decrease is to be welcomed – however, there has been a slight increase in the number of people who have tragically died on our roads.

“And while we are exceeding our 2020 reduction target for fatal collisions, this fact provides no comfort to the friends and family of those who have sadly lost their lives.

“The involvement of our partners including local authorities, road operating companies, Police Scotland, road safety charities and many more are critical to our success.

“Together, we will work to look beyond the 2020 Framework and deliver safer roads for everyone.”

Two people died in road crashes in Aberdeen city last year, with 134 collisions in total reported to police.

The same number lost their lives in 2017 with 149 crashes.

There were 240 crashes in Aberdeenshire in 2018, a reduction from 247 the previous year.

But the number of fatal incidents increased from seven to eight.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In Moray, the number of collisions fell from 59 to 49. The total of fatal crashes remained at five.

The number of serious collisions in the north-east also rose slightly, from 143 to 146, despite the overall decrease.

The highest number of serious crashes occurred in Aberdeenshire, with 90 – down slightly from 94.

There were 41 incidents in Aberdeen City, up from 30, while the Moray total fell from 19 to 15.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “We all have a responsibility to use the road network safely and I urge all road users to do so.”

A spokeswoman for Road Safety North East Scotland – a partnership between Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray Councils aimed at tackling the issue in the area – said: “As a road safety partnership we continue to work jointly to promote many road safety initiatives.”

North-east region Conservative MSP Liam Kerr welcomed the decrease in collisions – but called for more to be done to reduce the number of fatalities on the north-east’s roads.

He said: “Any drop in the number of road accidents across the north-east is to be welcomed.

“However, the fact that more people were killed than the previous year is tragic.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “These figures are disappointing as far as the Grampian area is concerned.”