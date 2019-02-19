Crash ‘completely’ blocking road near Aberdeen hospital

An Aberdeen road has been “completely blocked” after a crash.

Police Scotland was called to the collision, on Ashgrove Road West, near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at 7.30pm.

No one is believed to be injured in the two-car collision.

A police spokesman said: “The cars are completely blocking the road.

“One of our units has been stood down, but another is still on scene, waiting for the vehicles to be recovered.

“One of the drivers has been assessed by the ambulance service and is okay, the other is currently being assessed.”