Crash causes delays on Aberdeen road

A crash has caused delays on a major Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to the A944 Lang Stracht shortly after 4pm following the two-vehicle collision.

Nobody has been seriously injured, but there are still delays while the vehicles involved are recovered.

A police spokesman said: “We got a call at 4.06pm to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A944 Lang Stracht.

“It is not serious.

“The road is not blocked but there are some delays as we are awaiting recovery.”