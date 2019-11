Drivers were hit by delays following a crash at an Aberdeen roundabout earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called following the two-vehicle collision on Inverurie Road at Bucksburn roundabout.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the incident caused delays in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were informed of a two-car crash at Bucksburn roundabout at around 6.20pm.

“There were no injuries and the ambulance service was not required.”