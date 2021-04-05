Crash between lorry and car closes A98 between Fochabers and Portgordon

A crash between a car and a lorry has shut the A98 between Portgordon and Fochabers.

Emergency services were called to the road at about 8.30am on Monday morning.

Four fire appliances attended the incident and made the vehicles safe before leaving the scene.

The road has been closed, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

Due to a RTC between Fochabers and Portgordon the 35 service will be delayed for up 45 mins Inwards bound to Aberdeen .Sorry for the delay pic.twitter.com/GaTSfnaCxN — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) April 5, 2021

It is not yet known if there are any serious injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

