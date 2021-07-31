Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Teen with life-changing injuries among three taken to hospital after one-car crash on A93 near Peterculter

By Denny Andonova
31/07/2021, 8:48 am Updated: 31/07/2021, 1:14 pm
The A93 just outside of Peterculter remains closed following a one-car crash.
Three men have been taken to hospital with injuries after a car overturned and caught fire on the A93 near Peterculter.

An 18-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-changing injuries, along with a 27-year-old who is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Another 19-year-old male passenger is in hospital with minor injuries.

The incident happened at around 12.40am today, July 31, around one mile after the Rob Roy Bridge.

Emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports of an incident involving a grey Audi A6, which was set alight after turning on its roof.

Two fire appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to tackle the blaze with crews using two breathing apparatus and a hose-rail jet. The stop message came through at 12.59am.

Officers remain on scene and the road is currently closed to motorists in both directions with diversions in place to ease traffic in the area.

An appeal for witnesses has since been issued to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Road policing sergeant Chris Smith said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and it is important we establish exactly what happened at the time of the crash and in the moments leading up to it.

“If you witnessed the crash and have yet to speak to officers, please get in touch. If you were driving in the area before 12.40am and saw a car matching this description, please also come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage which assist with our investigation.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We received reports of a car on fire on North Deeside Road near Peterculter at 12.31am.

“Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to attend the scene.

“Firefighters used a hose-rail jet and two breathing apparatus.

“Stop message was sent at 12.59am.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101, quoting reference number 0138 of July 31.