Teen with life-changing injuries among three taken to hospital after one-car crash on A93 near Peterculter

Three men have been taken to hospital with injuries after a car overturned and caught fire on the A93 near Peterculter.

An 18-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-changing injuries, along with a 27-year-old who is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Another 19-year-old male passenger is in hospital with minor injuries.

The incident happened at around 12.40am today, July 31, around one mile after the Rob Roy Bridge.

Emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports of an incident involving a grey Audi A6, which was set alight after turning on its roof.

Two fire appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to tackle the blaze with crews using two breathing apparatus and a hose-rail jet. The stop message came through at 12.59am.

Officers remain on scene and the road is currently closed to motorists in both directions with diversions in place to ease traffic in the area.

An appeal for witnesses has since been issued to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Road policing sergeant Chris Smith said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and it is important we establish exactly what happened at the time of the crash and in the moments leading up to it.

“If you witnessed the crash and have yet to speak to officers, please get in touch. If you were driving in the area before 12.40am and saw a car matching this description, please also come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage which assist with our investigation.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We received reports of a car on fire on North Deeside Road near Peterculter at 12.31am.

“Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to attend the scene.

“Firefighters used a hose-rail jet and two breathing apparatus.

“Stop message was sent at 12.59am.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101, quoting reference number 0138 of July 31.