A crane on a drilling rig in the UK North Sea has collapsed, shocking images show.

The picture was uploaded to The Rig Worker’s Rant Facebook page.

The drilling rig in question is the Valaris JU-120, owned by London-headquartered Valaris.

It is currently contracted to Chrysaor in the J Area of the central North Sea.

It is believed no one was injured in the incident, which took place on Friday.