An Aberdeenshire castle will welcome its first visitors in nearly two years this weekend.

Craigievar Castle, near Alford, is believed to have been the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle.

And from Saturday, visitors can learn the property’s full story as the National Trust for Scotland throw open the doors for the first time since October 2019.

There will be tours showcasing the collection of historic items and 20th century ceramics, with no artificial lighting being used beyond the ground floor.

In a recent study by the National Trust for Scotland 16th century “barmkin” walls were rediscovered and mapped out, allowing visitors to walk the defensive lines which are now rarely seen in Scottish castles.

There are also plenty of chances to spot wildlife, such as pine martens and willow warblers on many of the walks around the estate.

John Lemon, visitor services supervisor at the castle, said: “We know how much people love this place – they enjoy visiting and seeing the castle that looks like it’s come from a fairytale. After a long lockdown, we’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors back this month and sharing the treasures from our extensive collection once again.”

Visits must be pre-booked.

Some properties owned by the National Trust for Scotland are already open for visitors, including Crathes Castle and Brodie Castle, meanwhile more are due to reopen in the summer.