Aberdeen craft beer shop to close

The owner of an Aberdeen craft beer shop announced it will close in the coming weeks.

Noble Hops Craft Bottle Shop in Great Western Place will cease business once it has cleared remaining stock.

I write this post with a bit of a heavy heart. Unfortunately, after almost two years, Noble Hops will soon be closing… Posted by Noble Hops Aberdeen on Thursday, 9 January 2020

Owner Chris McLean announced he would be shutting up shop, posting on Facebook it was “with a heavy heart”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The 28-year-old said demand had dwindled over the last year, after a busy six months following the opening.

Mr McLean said: “It has reached the point that I am not selling enough to continue – the demand just doesn’t seem to be there.

“Sales have been in decline for the last year and December was actually the second quietest month I had all year.”

Mr McLean opened for business in June 2018 on the back of the north-east’s burgeoning craft beer industry, including brewers like Brewdog, Six Degrees North and Fierce.