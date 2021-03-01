Dozens of people breaking Covid-19 laws have been fined after police attended multiple indoor gatherings in Aberdeen.
The Evening Express accompanied officers at the weekend as they attended call-outs across the city aimed at tackling those who continue to break regulations.
Police were called to addresses in several areas of Aberdeen including Seaton, Cove and the West End, breaking up parties and issuing fixed penalty notices.
