Show Links
News / Local

Dozens fined in Aberdeen as police crack down on Covid house parties

by Jamie Hall
01/03/2021, 11:54 am Updated: 01/03/2021, 1:56 pm
© Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonOfficers issued fines to dozens of people after breaking up gatherings.
Officers issued fines to dozens of people after breaking up gatherings.

Dozens of people breaking Covid-19 laws have been fined after police attended multiple indoor gatherings in Aberdeen.

The Evening Express accompanied officers at the weekend as they attended call-outs across the city aimed at tackling those who continue to break regulations.

Police were called to addresses in several areas of Aberdeen including Seaton, Cove and the West End, breaking up parties and issuing fixed penalty notices.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe