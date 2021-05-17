A mobile testing unit has been opened in Inverurie amid concerns about a “steady increase” in Covid cases.

There have been 15 positive test results in the Aberdeenshire town within the last seven days.

Meanwhile, there have also been seven cases in neighbouring Kintore and three in the Kemnay area.

What is happening in Inverurie?

Concerns have been raised through the pandemic that a third of people with coronavirus do not show any symptoms – leading to them spreading it without knowing.

NHS Grampian has stressed it is important to get the case numbers under control in the coming days.

A social media statement said: “There would seem to be a small but steady increase in positive Covid cases around Inverurie.

“We all want to nip this in the bud now.

“One in three people with Covid-19 do not show any symptoms, which is why widespread community testing is so important.

“This is for you if you live, work or spend time in and around Inverurie, Kintore, Kemnay, in fact anywhere in the Garioch area.”

However, despite the growing number of cases in the Inverurie area, Aberdeenshire still has one of the lowest Covid rates in the country with 16.08 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

How do I book a Covid test in Inverurie?

The mobile Covid testing unit in Inverurie has been opened at Gordon House.

People can book appointments to get tested at the centre whether they have symptoms or not.

Standard symptoms include a high temperature, a new or continuous cough and a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell.

To book an appointment call the NHS Grampian testing team on 01224 558494 or online here.

When booking online people should select the option “I’ve been told to get a test by my local council, health protection team or healthcare professional.”

Covid vaccine clinics for over 40s in Aberdeen

Covid vaccine clinics will run in Aberdeen this week for people over 40 who have not yet received their first dose.

Sessions will be run in Tillydrone on Wednesday, George Street on Thursday and Seaton on Friday.

NHS Grampian is currently issuing appointments for people in their 30s to receive their jags in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The sessions being run this week are only for those over 40 who have not yet received an appointment.

People should call 0800 0304 713 to book an appointment.