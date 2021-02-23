A new drop-in test facility for those without Covid symptoms will be introduced in Peterhead later this week.

The Community Testing Centre will operate out of the Rescue Hall on the town’s Prince Street for the next 12 weeks from this Friday.

It will operate from 8am-4pm during the first week and thereafter from 8am-8pm seven days a week.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in the town can get tested, with results being provided on the day.

It is estimated that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore, some individuals spread the virus without realising it.

While testing without symptoms will be entirely voluntarily, residents are encouraged to consider getting the test as by taking it, they will be able to better protect their family, colleagues as well as the wider community.

Booking isn’t necessary, with locals asked to get tested when they are returning home from essential shopping trips or from work so they do not need to make more journeys than strictly necessary.

The test centre will adhere to strict Covid-secure measures and trained Aberdeenshire Council staff will be on hand to direct people around the facilities. Measures in place will include a socially-distanced queuing system outside and a clear one-way route inside the test centre.

Residents attending will be asked to self-test by taking a swab sample from the back of their throat or nose. Once tested, they will be asked to return home and wait for their results which will take approximately 30 minutes.

Anyone testing positive with this lateral flow test will be notified directly by the NHS and must immediately self-isolate and book a test online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 0300 303 2713.

Buchan Area Committee chair councillor Norman Smith said: “Testing of those without symptoms is absolutely vital in reducing transmission rates and helping to protect the public and protect an already under-pressure NHS.

“We will inevitably see an increase in the number of positive cases in Peterhead as a result of this testing but this early identification of symptom-free cases and subsequent self-isolation will help to stop the spread of the virus.”

Buchan area manager Amanda Roe added: “By getting tested not just once but regularly, residents will be looking out for one another, keeping the people they love safe and helping to fight Covid in their community.”

Those shielding can request a home test kit by calling 01467 468820.