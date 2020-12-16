Covid safety event to be held for Aberdeen retailers

An online safety seminar is due to be held this week for Aberdeen retailers.

Aberdeen City Council, NHS Grampian and Police Scotland will be sharing the latest Scottish Government guidance on how to protect staff, customers and businesses from Covid-19, with a particular focus on the festive period.

Topics will range from managing shoppers inside premises to queues outside, and advice for looking after staff through enhanced hygiene practices.

It will also give retailers in attendance the chance to ask questions about Covid-19 safety.

Aberdeen City Council’s protective services manager Andrew Morrison said: “Safe shopping and travel is essential to reducing the risk of infection and the spread of Covid-19 in the communities – this is a chance to learn how.

“The only way to reverse the incidence of Covid-19 and safeguard the city’s economic buoyancy is by understanding where responsibilities lie and working together in respecting the rules.”

NHS Grampian’s director of public health Susan Webb added: “Locations continually mentioned by those positive to our Test and Protect team include workplaces, shops, and hospitality venues – including pubs and restaurants – so it is vital we all do all we can to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“We understand that the current climate continues to be a testing time for businesses across the region and we want to ensure we support everyone to play their part to ensure the situation does not worsen further by stopping the spread.”

The event will take place at 8.30am on Thursday, December 17.

Any retailer hoping to attend can find more information on the Aberdeen City Council website at https://news.aberdeencity.gov.uk/covid-safety-event-for-retailers/