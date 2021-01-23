Covid: One arrested and five fines handed out by police in north-east over last week

One person has been arrested and five people have been fined in the last week for breaching Covid rules.

The latest figures from Police Scotland show one person in the north of Aberdeenshire was arrested last Saturday.

The data also shows four people in that area were fined on Friday January 15.

Across the region, in the period January 14-20, 36 were spoken to by officers, with six people receiving warnings.

In one case reasonable force was used by officers.

It means, since the new lockdown measures came into force on Boxing Day, 163 people in the north-east have been spoken to by officers, 25 people fined and two people have been arrested.

Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “We fully recognise the impact these further restrictions will have on people’s lives. However, it is clear that significant sacrifices are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has now changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue in the difficult times ahead.”