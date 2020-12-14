Covid-hit Aberdeen care home criticised for poorly-fitted face masks and inadequate social distancing

A Covid-hit Aberdeen care home has been asked to improve its safety measures after inspectors observed staff with poorly-fitted face masks, inadequate social distancing, poor access to waste bins, and a dirty bath.

Deeside Care Home in Cults was visited by the Care Inspectorate last month to see how well residents are being supported during the pandemic.

The number of positive cases at the home had risen to 64 by the end of last week.

It is understood a number of deaths have been recorded at the care home.

Despite staff receiving training on infection prevention and control, along with reminders at daily meetings and discussions, the report stated that “a small number of staff were seen with masks not fitted properly, not socially distancing when possible, and wearing outdoor jackets over uniform.

“These inconsistencies meant there was an increased risk of cross-infection.”

The report acknowledged that the home had enhanced its cleaning measures, however, it said: “We found some issues that compromised infection prevention and control and people’s safety.

“For example, poor access to clinical waste bins, a dirty bath and damaged and broken items.”

These concerns were discussed with the management team who agreed to take action.

The Care Inspectorate tasked the home with ensuring effective cleaning is carried out and repairs undertaken.

On a six point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent, the home was awarded 3 – ‘adequate’ – for its level of care and support during the pandemic.

Notwithstanding the areas for improvement, the report said that “infection control practices support a safe environment for both people experiencing care and staff.”

Deeside Care Home has been contacted for comment.