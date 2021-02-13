Bus company to provide link to Aberdeen’s Covid-19 vaccination centre

A north-east bus firm has unveiled a new look for its vehicle which will be used to take people for their Covid-19 jab.

Stagecoach’s Jet 272 service connects Aberdeen’s Union Square and P&J Live has been given the update to reflect the changing needs of the service.

The company’s fleet of nine double-decker buses will carry people to get their jab at the multi-million-pound venue, which has been transformed into a mass vaccination centre.

© Supplied by Stagecoach

Peter Knight, managing Director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “I was really pleased when I heard P&J Live was to open as our local Mass Vaccination Centre. The Jet 727 route has been the flagship bus service for P&J Live since opening in 2019.

“We are extremely proud to have kept this vital service operating throughout the pandemic and it now has a new purpose, helping people get to their vaccination.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live said: “The Jet 727 has always been a vital service connecting the venue with the City Centre and Airport, as P&J Live is now fully operational as a Mass Vaccination Centre, the service is now crucial for staff and those attending vaccination appointments ”

The Jet 727 bus route connects the city centre to the NHS Mass Vaccination Centre at P&J Live operating via Broad Street and Great Northern Road. Services from across Aberdeenshire connect to the frequent service in Aberdeen Union Square and in Bucksburn.