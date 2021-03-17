Covid: Eight more deaths linked to virus recorded in north-east

Eight more deaths have been linked to coronavirus in the north-east in the last week.

The latest data, published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed that, despite the number of deaths across Scotland decreasing for the seventh week in a row, figures for the north-east have remained consistent for the last four.

Between March 8-14 104 deaths were coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate were recorded in Scotland, down 38 on the previous week.

The latest figures also reveal that since the beginning of the pandemic, 93% of those who have died a death linked to the virus, had a pre-existing condition.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s alone accounted for 25% of all Covid-linked deaths.

In the north-east, three deaths were recorded in Aberdeen, a decrease of two on last week with four recorded in Aberdeenshire – up two on the previous week.

Today’s figures also show almost 40% of all the deaths recorded in Moray have been in the last seven weeks. Sixteen people have died in Moray this year.

The latest deaths bring the total for Aberdeen to 306, with 246 deaths recorded in Aberdeenshire and 38 in Moray.

The latest figures cover the period between March 8-14, and include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Scotland-wide statistics

Across the country, 9,831 people have died where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate. This includes 104 from last week.

This year alone 3,129 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Of the deaths last week, 64% were people aged 75 and over, and 20% of the deaths were people under the age of 65.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Over the last year, Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on communities across the country, my heartfelt sympathies go out to all those who have lost someone to this virus.

“The latest statistics show that for the seventh consecutive week, we have seen a welcome reduction in the number of deaths. This is the lowest number of weekly deaths since the week of 19th to 25th October.

“We also published monthly statistics reporting on mortality by deprivation, occupation and pre-existing health conditions.

“Between March 2020 and February 2021, 93% of those who died had at least one pre-existing condition. The most common main pre-existing condition was dementia and Alzheimer’s, accounting for 25% of all deaths involving COVID-19.”