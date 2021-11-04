Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Covid deaths recorded in Aberdeen and Shire in past 24 hours

By Ross Hempseed
04/11/2021, 2:54 pm Updated: 04/11/2021, 3:19 pm

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed that a further three people have died in north-east with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Two people have died in Aberdeen, while one person has died in Aberdeenshire.

The total number of people to die from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours across Scotland is 33.

Positive cases recorded by NHS Grampian totalled 299.

New cases in Aberdeen City came to 105 and in Aberdeenshire the total was 131.

The total case count for Scotland came to 2,823.

Hospitalisation figures

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Scotland yesterday was 896, of which 63 were being treated in intensive care.

This is a drop from the previous day’s total of 935 which had been the highest number since October 10.

Of those patients in intensive care, 17 were admitted more than 28 days ago.

While hospitalisations have been trending upward in Grampian for a few days the total dropped from 91 yesterday to 88 today.

Vaccinations and Boosters

A total of 4,318,790 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,911,105 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,137 people have been given a third dose of a vaccine in preparation for winter, taking the total to 858,646.

This comes after the military is to be deployed to several Scottish health boards to aid in the vaccination campaign that includes first and second doses, booster jabs and flu vaccines.

Grampian is to receive 15 military vaccinators and two nurses to help the vaccine roll-out in the north-east.

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts