Covid deaths leave hundreds across north-east affected by sudden bereavement

Losing a loved one is a heartbreaking experience that sadly more of us than usual have had to face this year due to the global pandemic.

New analysis by bereavement charity Sudden has shown that in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire there were 155 Covid-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, leaving an estimated 755 local people affected by sudden bereavement and increased risk of experiencing PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

For children, feelings of grief and loss can be much harder to process. Children who speak to the NSPCC’s Childline service often tell us they feel confused, scared, numb or out of control. They wonder if they’re ever going to feel ok again.

© Supplied

If you’re a parent or carer and you’re worried your child might be struggling with feelings of grief there are a few things you can do to help them. This includes encouraging them to talk to you about it. Sometimes if a child knows you’re grieving too they can be reluctant to open up.

If they don’t feel comfortable talking to you, then urge them to speak to someone they trust – that could be someone at school or a Childline counsellor. Or they could post on the Childline message boards where a lot of young people talk about what it’s like after someone dies.

If they don’t want to talk about it, you can suggest other ways they can express what they are feeling, such as writing a letter to the person who died, keeping a diary or doing something creative, for example using Childline’s online Art Box tool.

It is important that they’re looking after themselves by eating well and getting plenty of rest. They may find that they want to sleep more, especially soon after someone has died.

They may also have dreams about the person who has died – this is the body’s way of coping with what’s happened. If they can’t sleep, there is advice about problems with sleeping on the Childline website.

Doing exercise can help with feeling stressed, even if it’s just going for a walk or spending some time outside. There is further advice on taking care of yourself on the Childline website too.

It is also vital that as a parent or carer you’re getting all the help and support you need too. It can be harder for children experiencing grief and loss if the adults around them are struggling as well.

Sudden runs a free helpline offering emotional and practical support. You can contact them on 0800 2600 400 or visit sudden.org for more information and advice.

Childline can be reached on 0800 1111 or online at childline.org.uk.

A full explanation of how these figures were calculated can be found here.