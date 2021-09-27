Covid concerns forces Aberdeen fireworks to be cancelled: Are others under threat?

The annual fireworks display and Christmas lights parade in Aberdeen have been cancelled amid Covid concerns.
Tens of thousands attend the spectacular bonfire night event and festive Union Street procession every year.
Concerns about coronavirus cases have now led to Aberdeen City Council cancelling the two gatherings – although other Christmas events are still due to go ahead.
Covid concerns for Aberdeen display
The decision to cancel the fireworks display at Aberdeen beach due to coronavirus concerns comes after events in Elgin and Forres were also pulled.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe