Covid concerns forces Aberdeen fireworks to be cancelled: Are others under threat?

The annual fireworks display and Christmas lights parade in Aberdeen have been cancelled amid Covid concerns.

Tens of thousands attend the spectacular bonfire night event and festive Union Street procession every year.

Concerns about coronavirus cases have now led to Aberdeen City Council cancelling the two gatherings – although other Christmas events are still due to go ahead.

The decision to cancel the fireworks display at Aberdeen beach due to coronavirus concerns comes after events in Elgin and Forres were also pulled.