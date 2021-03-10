Covid cases have increased in the north-east over the past week but the region still has one of the lowest rates in Scotland.

In the seven days between February 28 and March 6, 75 people in Aberdeen tested positive for Covid-19, up seven on the previous seven day period.

Across the whole of NHS Grampian’s area – which includes the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray, just 166 cases were identified last week, compared to 155 the week before.