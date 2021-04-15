Covid cases rise by 237 in Scotland with 18 in north-east

Covid-19 cases in the north-east have risen by 18 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Across the same timeframe, case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 237, with one new death recorded.

Eleven of the new cases have been identified in Aberdeen City, with a further two in Moray. Five new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,707 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently six people in hospital in Grampian with the virus, up one from yesterday.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 237 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 222,897 with the new cases representing 1.2% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,637, as one new death was recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 115 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 16 of those in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,872,312 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,649,415 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,708,691 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 661,975 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.