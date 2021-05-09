Covid cases rise by 200 in Scotland with 23 in north-east

Covid-19 cases in north-east have risen by 23 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Across the same timeframe, case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 200, with no new deaths recorded.

The Scottish Government has noted, however, that registry offices are closed at weekends, therefore, the zero figure may not be entirely accurate.

Of the new cases recorded by NHS Grampian, eight were identified in Aberdeen City with a further six in Aberdeenshire.

Nine cases have also been recorded in Moray, where vaccination has been accelerated for those over the age of 18 in a bid to curb the outbreak there.

The north-east’s total now stands at 15,180 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 200 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 227,672 with the new cases representing 1.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,661, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,897,975 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 1,468,296 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.