Covid cases in the north-east increase by 25 as 29 deaths are recorded in Scotland

There were 25 new cases of Covid confirmed in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

29 more deaths across Scotland were reported, according to the latest statistics from the Scottish Government.

There were 803 new cases of Covid reported in the country, 4.6% of tests completed.

The number of patients with Covid in NHS Grampian hospitals increased from 32 yesterday to 33 today, of whom five are being treated in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out continues

1,412,643 people have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccination and 33,473 have received their second dose.

Progress in each age group showed that more than 100% of people aged 80 or over had received the vaccine, along with people aged 75-79.

95% of 70-74s have received their first dose, along with 78% of those aged between 65-69:

273,668 people aged 80 or over (exceeding estimated population based on the latest mid-2019 population estimates)

207,506 people aged 75-79 (exceeding estimated population)

265,912 people aged 70-74 (95%)

232,549 people aged 65-69 (78%)

